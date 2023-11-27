System EDS engineer
Description of the assignment
System engineer for electrical distribution systems. The assignment includes system, wiring and fuse dimensioning including fuse and grounding strategy. Design of the electrical distribution system with input from load database and a wider view of vehicle systems, with the ability to understand what is needed to connect a system together. The task requires close collaboration with function, system and component responsible booth within and outside the company. Communication with global suppliers regarding complex systems and dimensioning etc.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Bachelors degree in electronics or equal
• 4 years experience of automotive projects in related areas.
• Business English in written and spoken.
• Manage global suppliers.
• Transparent in communication and reporting.
Personal attributes
Good communication skills and corporative mindset.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Saber, teamcenter
