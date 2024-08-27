System Design Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group Trucks Technology - Electromobility is the global, strategic center for electric vehicle development within the Volvo Group. By 2040 the entire sales of Volvo Group vehicles shall be fossil free and already by 2030 the annual sales of Electric Trucks will be 100 000 vehicles.
Our group consists of highly skilled professionals with a background from power electronics / high voltage engineering, who share a passion for technology and developing products that make a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
Would you like to be a part of our growing area, then apply today!
Major responsibilities:
You will work with the complexity of electrically connecting several components with different functionality and design on a voltage class B DC link and all aspects that follows with it. Such as compatibility, requirement balancing, harmonize HW design with system/vehicle functionality and electrical safety.
Add to this: combinations with AC circuits and relation to voltage class A circuits to further extend the system complexity. A big part of the responsibility is to make a design aligned with regulations and standards such as UN R100, ADR, ISO 6469, ISO 17409, SAE J2910, IEC 61140, IEC 60664 etc. The design should also be cost efficient and meet high performance requirements with quality over time.
Typical tasks within the team
• Write and release platform requirement specifications
• Review component designs and deviation handling
• Develop and maintain S-FMEA
• Concept studies: e.g. fault protections, functionality SW vs. HW
• Roadmap and platform development
• Product knowledge management, i.e. product ownership over time: education, problem solving, verification and log data
• Secure Volvo product portfolio by participation in international standard committees
• Develop Volvo internal standardization work
Who are you?
As a System Design Engineer, you will drive changes on your own and in a team with other system designers. You are expected to take decisions based on facts and engineering judgements, but you also need to have strong communication skills and the ability to balance needs, follow up on different tasks and linking people together. You have a structured way of working where it is easy for other engineers to participate in the system and component design development.
We believe that to be successful, you will possess the following skills and competencies:
• Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (preferably within the high voltage area) or similar work experience
• Documented work experience from high voltage or voltage class B integrated power system design & development
• Documented experience from working with functional safety in automotive products and applications
• Experience from propulsion systems in battery electric vehicles
• Experience from development of high voltage or voltage class B power systems and components.
Are we a match for you?
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by having a diverse team. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference. Do you want to contribute to the future and be a part of our team? Apply Now!
For further information about the position, please contact Johan Ramert
Email: johan.ramert@volvo.com
Last Date for Application: September 10, 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
