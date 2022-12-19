Supply Planner
We are now seeking a Supply Planner within Intermediates, Performance Formulations, Sweden. Responsibilities within this role includes management and maintenance of the supply plan with the purpose to balance customer demand, production and logistics capacities as well as raw materials requirements to ensure orders are fulfilled. Further responsibilities include the deployment of supply planning processes and to determine the stock replenishment strategy as well as to manage the inventory targets for the product line by ensuring effective translation of demand inputs (forecast and sales orders) into an achievable plan for the product line within EMEA.
You will be part of an international team supporting a Global business with producing sites located in Europe, Asia and North- and South America. We are right now in a phase where we are developing and implementing new standard processes and tools. You need to like dynamics and changes.
In your future role as Supply Planner you will
Develop mid and short term supply plan to EMEA sites using Rough Cut Capacity Planning to validate capabilities.
Initiate and execute short- and medium-term supply optimization from given customer demand, plant cost and capacity structure, and communicate to the organization.
Develop and provide plants with weekly/monthly supply plan.
Evaluate business opportunities with the help of an optimization tool
Determine the most appropriate inventory replenishment models that balance service, cost, and inventory based on the objectives of the business
Provide input to the Demand Management Review (DMR) in developing forecasting strategies on existing items, new products, and product phase-outs
Manage specific supply planning projects to meet budget requirements, project timelines, goals, business objectives etc.
We believe you bring
Bachelor's or Master's degree in business, Mathematics, Engineering, Supply Chain, or related discipline.
Solid understanding of supply chain and business processes.
Strong communication skills; able to communicate with all functional levels within the business.
Excellent analytical skills.
Process driven attitude and results orientated.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Highly proficient in MS Office packages
Great if you have
Experience with SAP (or equivalent ERP system), Business Warehouse (or equivalent data warehouse) or Arkieva (or equivalent advanced planning software) is preferred.
Experience of Lead of participation Change Management
We offer you
You will be a part of a diversified Business Planning-team. With daily collaborations with different functions like Procurement, Sites, Sales, Marketing and Product Management locally as well as globally. You are expected to live up to our company values: We Aim High, We Own It, and We Do it Right, supported and guided by your manager. You need to like challenges and willing to learn and develop and there will be opportunities for you to use your strengths and grow within the Supply Chain profession. As part of the daily planning work you will also be part of or even lead projects and changes
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Anne Olofsson BP & SC Manager Intermediates, based in Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receive your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Anne Olofsson BP & SC Manager Intermediates, anne.olofsson@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
