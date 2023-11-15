Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial Medications
Would you like to utilise your planning and supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for your portfolio of global clinical studies? With constant new products and launches, there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and shape our future with a significant contribution to life-changing medicines.
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
We have an exciting opportunity for a dedicated Supply Chain Manager to join our Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and we make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
What you'll do
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
* Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
* Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
* Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
* Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
* Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to implement demand and supply planning.
* Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Essential for the role
* Degree in Supply Chain Management or in a scientific/business subject area - equivalent experience will be considered
* Experience within a supply chain management environment with a comprehensive knowledge of end-to-end supply chain activities
* Experience of demand planning and forecasting and risk identification and management
* Experience in running projects and influencing customer demands
* Strong influencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
* Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
* Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems
Desirable for the role
* Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
* Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
* Lean knowledge and understanding
* Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
Why AstraZeneca?
Join our inclusive and giving community where we support each other on our journeys. Embrace diverse opportunities for multiple global careers and great rewards. If you have the passion and drive to accelerate growth and make people's lives better, then this is the place for you! AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer committed to providing accommodations for applicants upon request at any stage of the recruitment process.
Apply now to become a Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial Medications at AstraZeneca!
So, what's next?
