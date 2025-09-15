Student Care Coordinator
2025-09-15
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Student care coordinator
International English School has made a big difference for our students for almost 30 years. We are convinced that it is thanks to our clear ethos with committed staff and present school leaders that our schools have succeeded. An environment where everyone works towards common goals and where students are at the center of everything we do, all students are your students.IES Länna is a school for grades 3-9 with approx. 630 students and 70 employees. We are a bilingual school that follows the Swedish curriculum. The school is located in Skogås, just outside Stockholm, a short walk from Drevviken and Skogås commuter train station. Working in our school means being part of a professional community and collaboration. With us, you get the opportunity to work internationally but at home.
The role is highly flexible and you will work with pastoral areas as well as the student care team in the school supporting the students and teachers within the pastoral and student care aspects of the school.
You will support teachers in the quality of education by planning, coaching and helping create and maintain structures to make sure students get the support that they are supposed to get. You will work together with the Academic Manager & Heads of Years and be a visual leader around the school. As part of the school leadership team, you support the systematic quality work and the long term planning of the whole organization in years 3-9.
You will work closely with the Principal, the Assistant Principals, our Head of Administration and Academic manager.
You will work closely with the Principal, the Assistant Principals, our Head of Administration and Academic manager.
You will lead school development with the help of clear targets that we set together with our teams. At IES Länna, we believe in the strength of teams. We have a middle management team that supports our teachers and students, and ensures communication and feedback are present in the school, and that all team members feel a part of the IES vision and mission. As a part of the school leadership team you will be a part of supporting the team members here at IES by building relationships with staff, students and parents.
Who are you?
Skills
• You share the values of Internationella Engelska Skolan and can be a role model for those around you.
• Able to communicate in both English and Swedish.
• Strong teaching, leadership and management skills.
• Structured and organized.
• Driven and takes responsibility.
• Goal oriented but also flexible and adaptable to change, whilst focusing on outcomes. Coaches and supports teachers to develop their practice.
• Offer direct and regular feedback to teachers through lesson observations & one-on-one meetings
• Inspires a love of learning within students.
• Has a collaborative relationship with parents .
• Collaborate with the student council to ensure a strong student voice.
• Assist in the interview and onboarding process for new staff.
• Honest, reliable and trustworthy - a team player.
Required Qualifications/Experience
• Several years of teaching or school leadership experience with proven results.
• Experience working with Special Educational Needs support
• Collaboration with the student care team to ensure that all students are receiving appropriate adjustments to find success in learning
• Previous experience from having staffing responsibility.
• Curriculum knowledge (LGR22)
• Understanding of "Skollagen" in relation to teaching and assessment
Send your application, with CV and covering letter through IES Careers. We will not accept any applications through email.
