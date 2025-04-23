Strategic Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Company Overview:
Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.
We, at Enterprise IT Security (EITS), are on a mission to secure the digital journey for Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across the organization. We are a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
Job Summary:
We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Strategic Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst to join our Cyber Threat Intelligence Centre. In this role, you will be responsible for providing high-level insights and assessments on cyber threats to guide the organization's cybersecurity strategy and risk mitigation plans. This role involves analyzing trends, patterns, and emerging threats to inform long-term decision-making and resource allocation.
Responsibilities:
Threat Landscape Analysis: Conduct comprehensive analysis of the cyber threat landscape, focusing on industry-specific and geographical threats to identify potential issues that may affect the organization.
Threat Assessment: Evaluate and assess technology and business area threats, providing strategic insights on how these threats could impact operations and informing necessary mitigation measures.
Stakeholder Engagement: Actively engage with stakeholders across the organization to share findings and ensure alignment of threat intelligence initiatives with business objectives.
Customized Reporting: Develop tailored threat intelligence reports and presentations for various stakeholders, translating complex threat data into actionable insights relevant to their specific roles and responsibilities.
Trends and Patterns Identification: Identify and analyze emerging trends and patterns in cyber threats and geo-political events, ensuring that the organization remains informed and prepared to address evolving risks.
Collaboration with Cross-Functional Teams: Work closely with risk management, and other IT security teams to integrate threat intelligence into decision-making processes and enhance overall security posture.
Continuous Improvement: Provide recommendations for improving threat intelligence processes and frameworks, ensuring they remain effective and responsive to the changing threat landscape.
Training and Knowledge Sharing: Facilitate training sessions and workshops to educate stakeholders on current threats and best practices, fostering a culture of awareness and proactive defense across the organization.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Cybersecurity, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in cyber threat intelligence analysis or a related security intelligence role.
Familiarity with threat intelligence tools, techniques, and frameworks, such as TIPs, MITRE ATT&CK, Diamond Model, and Cyber Kill Chain.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex data and identify patterns and trends.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Strong attention to detail and commitment to continuous learning and professional development.
Preferred Certifications:
GCTI (GIAC Cyber Threat Intelligence)
CTIA (Certified Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst)
We are looking for someone to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ready for the next move?
We offer competitive compensation and benefits packages, as well as opportunities for professional growth and development. Join our team and contribute to the ongoing effort to protect our organization against cyber threats.
We are looking forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9300107