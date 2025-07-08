Ssab - Configuration / Engineering Lead Erp Implementation
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Configuration / Engineering Lead to join our ERP implementation team. This role is critical in ensuring the successful configuration, deployment, and technical integration of our SAP Business One solution across multiple business units.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
Main responsibilities
Lead the configuration and technical setup of SAP Business One for legal entities and business units.
Collaborate with Business Analysts and Integration Leads to align system setup with business processes.
Manage master data preparation and validation in coordination with local teams.
Support rollout activities and ensure adherence to governance templates and standards.
Troubleshoot configuration issues and provide technical guidance during testing and go-live phases.
Document configuration decisions and maintain system integrity throughout the project lifecycle.
About You
Experienced in ERP configuration, preferably SAP Business One or similar platforms.
Strong understanding of business processes in manufacturing, logistics, or finance.
Skilled in cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder communication.
Detail-oriented with a structured approach to problem-solving.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
3+ years in ERP implementation or system configuration roles.
Familiarity with integration tools and data migration strategies.
Experience working in a matrixed project environment.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Pre-recorded Video Interview
3. Assessments
4. Interview
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Johan Sivervik, Department Manager, EMEA IT
Contact Johan by e-mail - johan.sivervik@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
Word from your future manager
"My name is Johan Sivervik and I am the manager for the department responsible for IT in EMEA for SSAB's small and mid-size units. We are a small team of today 8 people and we are developing our department to meet the business strategy strengthen this area. As a manager, I trust my employees' ability and competence to solve problems and challenges they face, while I and the colleagues in the team always stand up if someone needs support."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
