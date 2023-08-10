Sr. Infrastructure Engineer
2023-08-10
Are you interested in joining the infrastructure team at one of Sweden's most leading tech brands and be part of our journey forward? Sinch has emerged as a global leader in the growing, global market for CPaaS and mobile customer engagement. We serve some of the world's most demanding customers, including 8 out of the 10 largest US based global tech companies.
We are currently looking for a Senior Infrastructure Engineer to our Managed Services team that will help shaping and running our infrastructure.
This a senior role where you will be the most senior engineer in the team. Therefore, you will act as a mentor for the other engineers.
This is a great chance for you to build up the infrastructure together with the team.
The essence of the role
As our Senior Infrastructure Engineer, you will work in a team of total 3 engineers, together being responsible for setting up and running our infrastructure, including managing data centers, internal systems, networks, and customer-related systems, from hardware, virtual environments up to OS level and 3rd party software.
You will be responsible for:
Overall architecture for infrastructure (data centers, network)
Setting up, configuring, administrating (Linux/Windows servers, firewalls, virtual and cloud environments, storage)
Handle requests for changes from other parts of the organization and troubleshoot problems
Go to the datacenters and solve issues with hardware as required
Who are you?
In order to be successful in this role, you are a technical expert, a mentor to other team members, and have good communication skills. You have a structured and methodical approach to work, and you understand the benefits of documentation, planning and organization. You have the ability to work independently and take initiatives, but also understand the importance of team work and team responsibility. Since the IT world is rapidly changing, you can adapt to new technologies when needed.
To contribute in the role we see that you have:
5+ years of professional experience in IT, the majority spent in IT infrastructure and related areas, and you have experience working with customer-critical systems
Strong knowledge of scripting and infrastructure as a code
A security-oriented mindset and are familiar with current industry standards in security
Strong sysadmin knowledge, mainly Linux but also Windows Server
Strong knowledge of networks, firewalls etc.
You will be a good match for the role if you have worked with:
Virtual infrastructure (VMware, AWS)
VDI (VMware Horizon)
IaaC (infrastructure as a code) using Ansible, Terraform or similar
Database administration, preferably MySQL
Cisco, Fortinet and PFsense
You normally work office hours, but you might need to be available outside that time frame on some occasions.
In this role you will report to the Infrastructure Manager and we prefer that you are based in Stockholm, but you can also work remote from other cities in Sweden.
If you are based outside of Stockholm, a few travels to the Stockholm office are required each year.
Our expert teams are built from some of the most experienced people in the industry. We employ people from all over the world, from all walks of life and from all backgrounds. We work together, feeding on our diversity to make us stronger, and we encourage each other to be the best we can be. Innovation drives us, and we challenge ourselves every day.
Are you ready to join our journey?
About the recruitment process:
To help us place the right person in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience, and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties making a decision in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
