Sr. Frontend Engineer for Portfolio Brands
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
Company Description
Join our innovative team to work with our Portfolio Brands in Stockholm where we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional online shopping experiences as we are looking for Senior Frontend Engineer.
Portfolio Brands Engineering is part of Business Tech within H&M group and support technical development for our Portfolio Brands - COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. We are on a journey to implement latest innovative solutions, offering seamless navigation, personalized recommendations, and an immersive browsing experience. We leverage advanced technologies to ensure a fast, secure, and user-friendly interface, allowing customers to explore our curated collections effortlessly. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our digital storefront and ensuring that our customers experience an exceptional online shopping journey.
Job Description
Develop and maintain high-quality responsive web applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, backend developers, and product managers to deliver seamless user experiences.
Participate in code reviews, mentor junior developers, and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.
Drive initiatives with CoP(Community of Practises), sharing knowledge and collective growth.
Contribute to architechtural decisions and technical roadmap planning.
Work closely with stakeholders from all parts of the organization to develop the technical aspects of prioritized business projects.
Ensure engineering excellence through customer centricity, rigorous testing, innovative solutions, and adherence to best practices in software development.
Work-in and follow Agile methodologies.
Learn, grow, be challenged, and have fun!
Qualifications
At least 5+ years experience working as a software engineer with strong frontend focus.
Extensive experience in frontend development, particularly with React, Nextjs and Typescript.
Strong understanding of modern frontend architectures and best practices.
Proficiency in frontend build tools and package managers such as Webpack, Babel, or npm.
Interest and experience in mentoring a team of developers.
Collaborate with backend, data, analytics and designer teams to create seamless user experiences.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail.
Working in CMS tool is desired.
Knowledge in tailwind is an advantage.
Good to have knowledge in Nodejs.
Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.
Fluency in English as it is the working language at H&M Group.
Additional Information
For this position, we are primarily looking for candidates located in and around the Stockholm region to work in our office in Liljeholmen. We work from our office 2-3 days a week.
Benefits at H&M Group:
6 weeks time off yearly and good work-life balance
Special discount for our employees in all H&M stores and online worldwide.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to Swedish market
Lots of additional perks and discounts from Benify for health and wellbeing
Ample of focus groups to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness as well as our international culture and events.
Are you the person we are looking for? If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Questions about this recruitment process can be answered by Lead TA Partner - Nidhi Illman via nidhi.illman@hm.com
