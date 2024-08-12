Squad Lead, Evinova
2024-08-12
Are you ready to be part of the future of healthcare? Can you think big, be bold, and harness the power of digital and AI to tackle longstanding life sciences challenges? Then Evinova, a new health tech business part of the AstraZeneca Group might be for you!
Transform billions of patients' lives through technology, data, and cutting-edge ways of working. You're disruptive, decisive, and transformative. Someone excited to use technology to improve patients' health. We're building a new Health-tech business - Evinova, a fully-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca Group. Evinova delivers market-leading digital health solutions that are science-based, evidence-led, and human experience-driven. Thoughtful risks and quick decisions come together to accelerate innovation across the life sciences sector. Be part of a diverse team that pushes the boundaries of science by digitally empowering a deeper understanding of the patients we're helping. Launch pioneering digital solutions that improve the patients' experience and deliver better health outcomes. Together, we have the opportunity to combine deep scientific expertise with digital and artificial intelligence to serve the wider healthcare community and create new standards across the sector.
The Product Engineering organization consists of several self-organized/managed cross-functional teams with the people and skills needed to deliver our innovative digital products and solutions to patients and healthcare providers participating in clinical trials around the world. We are working with agile methodology delivering a new release of the software product with program increments every quarter.
We are proud to have one of the best software development teams you can find with deep technical and business skills to shape the product from early ideas and requirements through full implementation and support. This is a place where you can grow and learn together with other people delivering software with a great purpose.
About the Role
We are seeking a squad lead with strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and the ability to work closely with other squads and tribes within the organization. You will be responsible for leading a team of talented developers working on web and mobile frontend applications and backend-for-frontend-services. The team is part of a larger programme containing a web portal, mobile apps, medical devices integrations, content management system, app configurations and many more integrations. You will play a critical role in ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality software products while fostering a collaborative and innovative team environment.
Key responsibilities include:
* Lead and mentor a team of software engineers, testers, design and business analyst
* Ensure collaboration and effective communication within the squad and across other squads and tribes
* Provide technical guidance and support to the squad
* Collaborate with architect and senior engineers to design and implement scalable and maintainable solutions
* Work closely with product owner to define and prioritize the squad's backlog and ensure they are met with the software solution
* Prepare and lead planning and other scrum activities, progress tracking and risk assessment
* Leading the delivery of software solutions aligned to regulatory requirements, product roadmaps and goals on time
* Participate in cross-tribe initiatives and contribute to the overall success of the engineering organization
* Assist tribe lead with recruitment of new team members
* Hold team building workshops and activities
* Promote a culture of continuous learning and development
* Identify and implement process improvements to improve productivity and efficiency
Minimum Qualifications:
* Msc in computer science / information technology / engineering
* More than 8+ years of Software development experience
* More than 3+ years of confirmed experience of leading people
* Proven experience in frontend technologies such as React, Angular or Vue.js
* Experience with mobile development frameworks such as React Native, Flutter is a plus
* Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure)
* Significant experience of using Agile approaches (SAFE & Scrum)
* Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
* Effective communication and interpersonal skills
* Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
Desired Qualifications:
* Regulatory knowledge, i.e GxP, SaMD validation or similar
* Scrum master / Agile coach Certification
* Native iOS / Android
Why Evinova (AstraZeneca)?
Evinova draws on AstraZeneca's deep experience developing novel therapeutics, informed by insights from thousands of patients and clinical researchers. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines, improve the design and delivery of clinical trials for better patient experiences and outcomes, and think more holistically about patient care before, during, and after treatment. We know that regulators, healthcare professionals, and care teams at clinical trial sites do not want a fragmented approach. They do not want a future where every pharmaceutical company provides its own, different digital solutions. They want solutions that work across the sector, simplify their workload, and benefit patients broadly. By bringing our solutions to the wider healthcare community, we can help build more unified approaches to how we all develop and deploy digital technologies, better serving our teams, physicians, and ultimately patients. Evinova represents a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful outcomes with digital and AI to serve the wider healthcare community and create new standards for the sector.
