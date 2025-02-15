Souschef
Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB / Kockjobb / Norrköping Visa alla kockjobb i Norrköping
2025-02-15
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB i Norrköping
We are looking for a talented and experienced Sous Chef to be a key part of our kitchen team. You are passionate about food, highly creative, and thrive in a high-standard kitchen environment. You take pride in ensuring that every dish meets the highest quality, and you have the leadership skills to support and inspire your team.
Position: Full-time, April-November 2025
Salary: EUR18-EUR20 per hour (incl. holiday allowance). Tax 25%.
Accommodation: Private 33 m2 studio apartments available at the resort, with geothermal heating and solar panels for low living costs.
Driving licence recommended
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a picturesque and inspiring setting, contributing to an exceptional dining experience.
Send your CV, cover letter, and references to jobb@mauritzberg.se
and take the next step in your culinary career!
Mauritzberg is a beautifully situated four-star resort by the Baltic Sea and consists of a manor house from the 16th century, hotel (52 beds), chapel, golf course, restaurants, facilities for conferences & celebrations, villas and marina. The resort is located 140 km south of Stockholm and 30 km east of Norrköping.http://permstade.se/360_slott/mauritzberg.html. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJn9nRPfMsw Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30
E-post: jobb@mauritzberg.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Souschef 2025". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mauritzbergs Slott & Golf AB
(org.nr 556704-8805)
Mauritsbergsvägen 5 (visa karta
)
610 31 VIKBOLANDET Arbetsplats
Mauritzbergs Slott Jobbnummer
9167851