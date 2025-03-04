Sourcing Manager IT
2025-03-04
Sourcing Manager IT
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
The main objective will be to source IT Software, Hardware and Services according to the company's needs at the best achievable Cost, Quality, Delivery and Sustainability while considering the latest available Technology - Balancing these aspects in the complex world of today will be quite the challenge but something we believe you are excited about!
Job Responsibilities
In this strategic position, you will be part of aligning the company's need across multiple business functions in order to cooperate and drive the tender processes. You will also lead supplier negotiations, present results in decision boards and conclude commercial agreements to create the best value for Scania. You will work in close cooperation and coordination with colleagues at Traton and VW Group. In addition, an active participation in the different internal stakeholder organizations is necessary to reach the best results and to make a difference.
We are looking for a committed and responsible Sourcing Manager to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for managing the business needs, developing the category on a strategic level and continuously improving the way of working with our internal stakeholders at Scania as well as within the Traton Group.
This job also gives you a great opportunity to get in touch with new technologies and business models and at the same time enables opportunities for a lot of different improvement activities within Indirect Procurement and Scania.
Who You Are
We believe that you are passionate about working as a Purchaser and that you have relevant experience in IT or in a related business area as well as a university degree.
We appreciate if you:
• Have a true commercial drive combined with strong analytical and negotiation skills
• Have a profound commercial and legal knowledge, preferably within IT Procurement
• Are able to manage complexity and uncertainty, dig deep and search for information
• Are experienced in analysing and challenging commercial agreements
• Feel comfortable presenting business cases in Top Management meetings and leading discussions directly with Stakeholder Management
• Are passionate about working strategically and follow through until end result
• Are a team player and enjoy working cross-functionally
• Are communicative, structured and solution-oriented
It is an advantage if you enjoy working independently while having excellent social skills with the ability to build and maintain a broad network and strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders at Scania, Traton and VW Group.
This Is Us
We are a diverse and strong team of nine people with different cultural and professional backgrounds. We appreciate, support and trust each other to achieve the best possible results together as a team. To fit in, you have a Can-Do mindset, you are comfortable expressing your opinion and pitching your ideas openly, you are challenging the status quo and, most importantly, you are driven and open-minded.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Dominik Münder, Manager - IT Procurement, dominik.munder@scania.com
, + 46 764 11 58 34.
We look forward to your application!
