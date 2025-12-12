Sourcing Analyst
2025-12-12
Securitas Group
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 341 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
About Securitas IT
Securitas IT is a global workplace with 800+ employees across 44 countries. We are driving a major digital transformation to deliver business-critical solutions for our guarding segment, enhance data use, improve customer interfaces, and streamline IT operations.
Global IT Procurement
Global IT Procurement manages Securitas IT's supplier ecosystem with a focus on cost-effectiveness, quality, sustainability, and risk management. The function consists of two domains - Software Asset Management (SAM) and Sourcing - led by the Head of IT Procurement. The team is spread across Sweden, Poland, Germany, Belgium, and France, bringing diverse backgrounds and benefiting from a high level of inclusivity. Our sourcing scope covers Hardware, Software, Network & Telecom (ICT), Professional Services, and Managed Services.
About the Role
We are looking for a Sourcing Analyst to join our Global IT Procurement team. In this role, you will combine analytical expertise with hands-on exposure to procurement activities. While your main focus will be on data analysis, reporting, and operational support, you may also have the chance to run smaller sourcing cases and supplier interactions. This makes the role well-suited for someone who wants to build a career in procurement and grow into a future Sourcing Manager role.
Key Responsibilities
Collect, analyse, and interpret spend and supplier data to support decision-making.
Develop clear reports and dashboards to track savings, performance, and compliance.
Provide operational support in procurement activities such as RFx preparation, supplier evaluations, and contract follow-ups.
Assist the team in executing sourcing strategies and plans, translate raw data into digestible PowerPoint presentations as per need.
Take ownership of selected sourcing cases and manage defined supplier interactions under guidance.
Monitor supplier performance and contribute to supplier risk management.
Act as a point of contact for defined suppliers and support stakeholder engagement.
Contribute to continuous improvement of sourcing processes, tools, and ways of working.
Candidate Profile
Experience & Competence
3-4 years' experience in an analytical role (IT sector, procurement or sourcing experience is an advantage).
University degree in Business, Economics, IT, Engineering, or equivalent.
Fluent English.
Perfect skills in MS Excel; Power BI knowledge is a plus.
Experience in an international or matrix organization is an advantage.
Skills & Attributes
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset with attention to detail.
Ability to turn data into clear, actionable recommendations.
Organized, structured, and comfortable handling operational tasks.
Good communication and interpersonal skills for supplier and stakeholder interactions.
Curious and eager to learn, with a drive to expand into sourcing and procurement responsibilities over time.
Proactive team player with "can - do" mindset who challenges the status quo with an open mind.
Motivated to push progress, deliver results, and move things forward
Location & Working conditions
We are currently welcoming applications from candidates based in Warsaw (Poland) or Stockholm (Sweden). Hybrid working is possible, but we require regular presence in the office.
For candidates based in Warsaw: If you are based in Warsaw or within a 50 km radius of Warsaw, you will be expected to work from our Warsaw office two days per week. Limited, but ability to travel to Stockholm is required.
For candidates based in Stockholm: a hybrid working model applies to those located in Stockholm (few times per week from the office, details to be discussed with manager).
What we offer
At Securitas we believe in doing the right thing and doing it well. For our customers and our employees. Our employees come from all walks of life and bring with them a multitude of talents and perspectives. We aim for diverse representation throughout the company, and we are committed to equal pay, safe working conditions, gender balance and an inclusive work environment with a wide range of skills and development opportunities.
If you have an analytical soul, structured attitude & and would like to develop your carrier in procurement area in complex international organization - do not hesitate and apply to us!
