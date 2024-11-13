Solution Specialist D365 Supply Chain
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
We are looking for a Solution Specialist D365 Supply Chain to join our dedicated team of 5 domain experts. In this role, you will be part of the supply platform market product team, and you will play a crucial part in the continuous development and optimization of supply chain processes within our ERP system, ensuring they provide strong support for our business operations and align with overall strategic objectives.
Your main responsibilities will include collaborating with business users to analyze and map out processes, identifying the most effective methods for integrating these processes into our global product ecosystem, delivering essential training, and empowering users to enhance their efficiency and proficiency with the system.
Quarterly travel, or travel as business needs arise, to the UK, Germany, Italy, and Poland will be essential for this role.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with business users to evaluate and define supply chain processes, identifying optimal ways to integrate these processes within our ERP system.
Provide essential training to empower users and enhance their operational efficiency.
Drive the implementation and enhancement of Dynamics 365 SCM, ensuring the system meets the unique business requirements of our various Aira locations.
Manage system updates, coordinate testing, and oversee related processes to maintain high system performance and relevance.
Act as one of the primary contacts within the supply chain domain for new needs and requirements, providing expert guidance and support.
Play an active role in rolling out new market initiatives, contributing to Aira's growth and expansion strategy.
Work closely with internal stakeholders to establish effective governance models. Ensure the identification, onboarding, and training of super users to support and advance the development process.
Participate in internal and external incident and problem-resolution processes to ensure continuous system reliability and performance.
What We're Looking For
Experience with Dynamics 365 SCM and supply chain process optimization, preferably as a consultant.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to assess, define, and integrate complex processes.
Experience in implementing ERP systems to align with specific business needs.
Solid understanding of system life cycle management, including updates and testing.
Effective communication and training skills to support user empowerment.
Experience in stakeholder management and fostering collaborative work environments.
Problem-solving mindset with the ability to manage incidents proactively and efficiently.
Join us and play a pivotal role in refining our supply chain management processes to support Aira's growth and operational excellence.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9009759