Solution Specialist D365 Finance
2024-11-13
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the Role
We are looking for a Solution Specialist D365 Finance to join our strong team of 5 domain experts. You will play a crucial role in optimizing and advancing our financial processes within our ERP system.
In this role, you will be part of the finance platform product team, together with the team you will take ownership of developing and refining processes to ensure they align with business objectives and maximize system efficiency. You will work closely with various business users to define and enhance processes, facilitate integration with other systems in our financial ecosystem, provide essential training, and empower users to leverage the ERP system effectively.
Quarterly travel, or travel as business needs arise, to the UK, Germany, Italy, and Poland will be essential for this role.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure that Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations meets the functional requirements of the business and aligns with company needs.
Manage system financials, including license utilization, infrastructure, and support to optimize performance.
Oversee updates, testing, and life cycle processes to maintain system reliability and functionality.
Serve as the primary contact for financial domain requirements and new business needs.
Understand the application development roadmap and assess its impact on current and future system usage.
Manage third-party solutions such as AP-automation tools, invoicing platforms and ensure their seamless integration.
Establish an effective governance model, coordinating with internal stakeholders to maintain a robust super-user network and structured development processes.
Ensure smooth system deployment, access management, and integration with other system components and platforms.
Uphold compliance with company information and security standards.
Participate in incident resolution and problem management processes, internally and externally.
What We Are Looking For
Experience in Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, particularly within the finance domain.
Strong understanding of the requirements for various system applications, such as Finance, Supply Chain, and Purchasing.
Proficiency in using D365 F&O configurations to enhance process efficiency and implement best practices.
Solid understanding of integration requirements and how systems communicate effectively with each other.
Experience with SaaS solutions and a track record of standardizing processes for global scalability.
Experience in finance within manufacturing companies is beneficial.
Degree in finance, accounting, or equivalent professional experience is a plus.
Join us to drive impactful changes in the Dynamics 365 Finance system, contribute to strategic business solutions, and be part of a team that values collaboration and innovation.
What is in it for you?
Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Enjoy the flexibility of our hybrid work model and discover our brand-new office at Norra Stationsgatan 93 in Stockholm. Conveniently located near public transport, with Sankt Eriksplan and Odenplan stations just a few minutes walk away.
At Aira, we champion next-generation energy as well as diversity and inclusion. We firmly believe that a diverse workforce fosters innovation and creativity, enhancing our ability to serve customers and communities effectively. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures and perspectives to join our team. Our commitment is to uphold equality and inclusivity, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to a better future for our people and the planet. Ersättning
