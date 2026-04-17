Software Security Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help strengthen cybersecurity in software used in an advanced manufacturing environment, with a focus on modern CAD/CAM solutions. In this assignment, you will act as a trusted expert for product security and support development teams in building software that is secure, compliant, and resilient.
A central part of the role is to drive and improve a Secure Software Development Lifecycle aligned with relevant standards and regulations. You will work close to both engineering teams and senior stakeholders, combining practical security work with strategic guidance, reporting, and maturity development. This is a great opportunity if you want to shape product cybersecurity in a technically advanced software environment.
Job DescriptionYou will drive the implementation and continuous improvement of the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.
You will help ensure alignment with IEC 62443-4-1, IEC 62443-4-2, and the Cyber Resilience Act.
You will perform security assessments and ongoing evaluations of software products.
You will identify security gaps, prioritize risks, and support remediation work together with development teams.
You will guide teams in secure coding practices and the use of relevant security tooling.
You will contribute to the development and operation of a unified product security program.
You will provide input to senior leadership and the CISO through reporting, assessments, and recommendations.
You will stay up to date on industry trends, regulations, and the wider security landscape.
RequirementsProven experience in software security and product cybersecurity.
Strong knowledge of secure software development practices.
Experience working with and improving Secure Software Development Lifecycle processes.
Good understanding of standards and regulations related to product security, including IEC 62443 and the Cyber Resilience Act.
Experience working closely with development teams in agile environments.
Ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Ability to communicate clearly with both technical teams and senior stakeholders.
Nice to haveCSSLP certification.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7591212-1952899". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9861089