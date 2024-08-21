Software Quality Assurance Engineer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
You will be part of the Surface Sensor Solutions Quality Management team at Saab Surveillance. We are a mixed group where everybody's opinion is valued and the differences make out the basis for our progress
As a Software Quality Assurance Engineer (SQAE) you will have assignments within different customer projects, where you will be responsible for planning, execution and reporting of the software quality assurance activities during software development in projects. You will participate in design reviews where you will follow up the development activities to ensure compliance to internal processes and external stakeholder requirements.
A SQAE is an independent role that reports directly to Head of Surface Sensor Solutions Quality Management and BU Surface Sensor Solutions Quality Director. You will also perform internal audits, either on your own or as part of an audit team.
Your profile
We value your personality highly and it is important to us that you have an integrity and accepting attitude towards people regardless of whom you meet. Respect and dignity should be keywords to you at all times. You have a coaching approach with good skills in change management and improvements. The ability to work well with many different people and professions is a key to success and since some quality actions may be challenging, excellent communication skills is required.
You also have a technical background (preferably within Software Development), with a thorough interest of quality assurance, and if you have experience in software configuration management it 's considered meritorious.
Required skills:
* Bachelor or Master degree in Engineering or other relevant college education (preferably within Software Development) or proven experience of Quality Assurance activities within Software Development
* Experience of safety related standards such as ISO 26262 or similar
* Good language skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing
* Experience of certification to standards ISO 9001 and/or EN9100
Desired skills:
* Knowledge of standards RTCA DO-278A, RTCA DO-178C and AQAP 2210
* Experience of the Saab product portfolio
* Software Configuration Management experience
* Experience in Software testing
* Leadership experience
* Coaching experience
* Audit experience
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_26289". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8854113