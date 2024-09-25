Software Lead Test Engineer
2024-09-25
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.
We are now hiring a Software Lead Test Engineer based in our office in Norrköping,
What you do
• You will be part of the Validation & Test team and act as a Software Test Engineer as well as a Product Owner in our agile way of working.
• Own, maintain and develop the validation and test procedures by using continuous improvements
• Plan and coordinate validation of product design according to product specification, regulatory and legal requirements
• Support and lead the software Validation & Test team.
• Together with stakeholders, release design to the next phase in development
Who you are
It is important that you are structured and collaborate well with others. You are driven by creating and maintaining a large network of contacts within the company. We also want you to have an interest in working strategically, with current and coming challenges. You have a creative and innovative approach while still working structured towards the next goal. Previous experience from team leadership is desirable.
Your skills
It is crucial that you have strong technical skills in software development/testing. You have multi-year experience in validation work of software development. Good communication and documentation skills are essential. English, verbal and writing is mandatory.
What CTEK can offer you
Technology and competence development within latest standards and technologies in the electrification area
A learning environment where we cover all product development needed for our products internally. This means we do everything from mechanics, electronics, embedded SW, backend, frontend, and app.
To participate in the green technology shift and its challenges and possibilities for CTEK
Great colleagues and a supporting, helping and educational environment.
Employee discount on our products
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet)
Beneficial electric vehicle charging at the offices
