Software Engineers .Net/TypeScript
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About The Team
We are now seeking for Fullstack .NET/TypeScript Engineers for the Volvo Cars Price Core team within Commercial Digital. The team has a friendly and open collaborate atmosphere, with a passion for developing efficient and scalable price sourcing and creation support. Our application enables a full price setting process that is used by millions of customers monthly across 80+ countries around the world. When a customer visit volvocars.com to consult on the price of the car, it's our solution that's the source of the data displayed. Help us bring the best possible shopping experience to our customers!
What You Will Do
In this position, you will develop and maintain highly reliable and scalable web and backend applications using React and C#. You will also write comprehensive unit tests and end-to-end tests to ensure the robustness and reliability of the backend and frontend applications. Furthermore, you will get the opportunity to collaborate with various stakeholders, including product managers, designers, and other engineers, to ensure that the applications align with the company's goals. You will also participate in code reviews to maintain a high-quality codebase.
You And Your Skills
For this position, the ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of .NET C#, and experience in TypeScript and React. We are looking for you that are curious and willing to learn and improve your skills. We have an inclusive mindset and are open for candidates wanting to grow into becoming a Fullstack .NET/TypeScript that today works as a backend .Net developer. This means that you could have a proven experience as a Backend .NET (C#) Engineer or Fullstack .NET/TypeScript Engineer. You have good communication and collaboration skills, including documentation and sharing knowledge with colleagues.
Meriting skills
Experience with React/TypeScript.
Experience with cloud infrastructure in Azure.
Container orchestration engines, e.g. Kubernetes.
Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg. We have a hybrid work setting.
Sounds interesting? Welcome your application!
We'd love to receive and review your application. We welcome you to apply in English as soon as possible. We will screen applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Ersättning
