Software Engineer with Signal Processing background, Lund
2025-09-24
We are looking for an experienced audio test developer who likes seeing the big picture, to work with our productions systems in our team Production Test Platform here in Lund. Our team is an important part of Axis product development, and all Axis products are manufactured using our platform.
Who is your future team?
Production Test Platform is a team of 14 dedicated professionals. We develop and maintain the Axis Production Platform which is utilized in production to test Axis products. The work is carried out in collaboration with several other teams. The team focuses on developing and maintaining generic test systems for our products. This includes both test equipment and software to analyze and verify performance, ensuring Axis maintains its high-quality standards. Knowledge sharing and collaboration are key elements, as well as keeping the warm and positive team spirit that this team is well-known for.
What will you do here as an audio test developer?
You will be part of a small team of 3 people who specialize in audio test development, including the software that manages and evaluates the audio functions of our products. The team also develops new test methods and evaluates equipment to be used at our production sites. In addition, the team works with several projects to support them with testing, with the goal of securing the coverage of the production platform.
You will have many opportunities to influence the team's direction as well as your own personal development. You will also be involved in influencing technical choices, our ways of working, and contributing to new ideas and functionality.
You will be part of the complete software lifecycle from idea creation and design to implementation, release, and deployment. This involves investigation of innovative technologies, building and releasing new software to factories around the world, and the maintenance of existing software. For this work there are opportunities to visit manufacturing sites around the world.
Who are you?
You are a software developer with a few years of experience. You are a curious, driven team player who likes to learn new things as well as being able to solve complex technical challenges in a team-focused atmosphere. We believe that you have a strong personal drive and get inspired by working in and creating an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, and encouragement.
You will primarily work in C#, .NET, and NI TestStand in Windows environment, but we welcome other programming backgrounds as well. We are looking for someone with a master's in in computer science, Electronics engineering or equivalent. You love to produce maintainable code and master the chain from creative discussions, building code and stable incremental releases.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Develop and maintain software that manages and evaluates audio functions on our products.
*
Create new test methods and evaluate equipment for use on our production sites.
*
Collaborate on multiple projects to support testing and ensure comprehensive coverage of the production platform.
*
Influence the team's direction and contribute to technical choices, ways of working, and new ideas and functionality.
*
Participate in the complete software lifecycle, from idea creation and design to implementation, release, and deployment
We would love to hear that you have experience of:
*
Audio and signal processing
*
Relevant work experience in C# .Net
*
Engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or equivalent
The following qualifications are a plus:
*
NI TestStand
*
Git/Gerrit, Jira/Confluence
*
Experience in Audio Precision tools and Soundcheck is a big plus.
*
Experience working in production and manufacturing.
What is Axis?
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our achievements have been possible thanks to our highly skilled staff who support our strong culture of daring to succeed allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment, where we work closely with our colleagues and with a dedication to making a difference. Ever since the start of the company, we have blended commitment to deliver with taking a break for a game of table tennis or a classic Swedish "fika". The Axis culture is successful and hard to copy and must be experienced. If you yearn for an open company where everyone strives for the next level together, you have come to the right place to explore your potential.
Ready to act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a team that could find and develop Axis next big thing. If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Kamal Baker, email:
