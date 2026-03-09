Software Engineer to Gothenburg
Join a agile team where you'll have significant influence over technical decisions, workflows and solutions. Our client values autonomy and collaborative development, fostering an environment where innovation thrives.
About the role
This role involves joining a collaborative team of five led by a component owner, where you will collectively drive development forward. You will contribute to core software development and analysis within a dynamic environment.
You are offered You will be part of a team that champions freedom with responsibility, allowing you significant influence over technical decisions, working methods, and solution development.
Work tasks
This role involves developing and maintaining software functionalities, analyzing data, debugging, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure high-quality product performance.
Feature development in Simulink
Log data analysis
Software debugging
Technical software discussions with other teams
Module testing
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of MATLAB/Simulink
Relevant university degree, preferably in Mechanical Engineering
Good knowledge of English
Strong communication skills and a collaborative, humble attitude
Experience with measurement analysis
Experience with product behavior analysis
It is meritorious if you have
Knowledge of combustion engines or data analysis
Good knowledge of Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Social
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
