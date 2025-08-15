Software Engineer
At Aveer, we're looking for an Embedded Software Integration Engineer to take ownership of managing and configuring our software platform, integrating application components into complete node software, and ensuring our platforms are rock-solid before release. What you'll do:
Develop the embedded software technologies and the software platform.
Manage and configure the software platform and integrate application SW components. Verify the platform, including build environment and CI/CD pipelines. Lead Embedded Software (ESW) integration in a technical team. Integrate deliveries from multiple teams and secure quality before release. Contribute in early-phase development, defining technical roadmaps. Collaborate and influence across global sites. Mentor and coach team members, driving continuous learning. What we're looking for: 8+ years of relevant embedded software integration experience. Strong AUTOSAR or similar integration expertise. Solid T-shaped profile - broad toolkit with deep technical mastery. Experience leading complex projects and developing team members. Skilled influencer, networker, and value creator beyond your immediate team. Ersättning
