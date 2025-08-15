Software Engineer

Ecareer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-08-15


At Aveer, we're looking for an Embedded Software Integration Engineer to take ownership of managing and configuring our software platform, integrating application components into complete node software, and ensuring our platforms are rock-solid before release. What you'll do:
Develop the embedded software technologies and the software platform.
Manage and configure the software platform and integrate application SW components. Verify the platform, including build environment and CI/CD pipelines. Lead Embedded Software (ESW) integration in a technical team. Integrate deliveries from multiple teams and secure quality before release. Contribute in early-phase development, defining technical roadmaps. Collaborate and influence across global sites. Mentor and coach team members, driving continuous learning. What we're looking for: 8+ years of relevant embedded software integration experience. Strong AUTOSAR or similar integration expertise. Solid T-shaped profile - broad toolkit with deep technical mastery. Experience leading complex projects and developing team members. Skilled influencer, networker, and value creator beyond your immediate team.

