Software Engineer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2024-11-28
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Join our software development team at Tactical Functions, SAAB. We develop desktop applications, supporting our Electronic Warfare systems. Our products include analysis and visualization of data and real time feeds, big data, secure user transactions, amongst many other things.
We develop applications where we take part of the entire product chain. We work mainly with software development, but also interact with the customer directly. You will be part of and take responsibility for all phases of our product lifecycles, from concept and idea, to development, test and delivery.
What to expect:
*
Full stack development
*
Software development in medium sized teams
*
Agile development
*
Possibility to take part of machine learning projects
*
Good opportunities to grow within the company
Electronic Warfare (EW) represents the ability to use signals such as radio, infrared or radar. To sense and protect. At the same time, provide the possibility to disrupt, deny and degrade adversaries' ability to use EW.
Your profile
We are looking for a driven and curious software developer, who is eager to learn and always trying to improve yourself. You actively support and contribute to an innovative climate.
*
Master's degree in Computer Science (or related discipline), or equivalent work experience
*
Good skills in programming, with Java, C++, etc.
*
Fluent in Swedish and English
Desired skills:
*
Knowledge and interest in AI/ML
*
Experience with DevOps tools, eg. Jenkins, Git
*
Proactive and reliable team player with good communications skills
We are currently located in Järfälla, but will move to Solna in late 2025. Since you will collaborate with colleagues on other Saab sites, you might travel occasionally. Saab is a global company and could provide the possibility to work abroad.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
