Software Engineer
2024-11-11
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently. Act differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
Job Description
IKEA Home smart digital is a part of Data & Technology who works with a smart system to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realise their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home. To succeed, we look for new ways of integrating technology and digital solutions into furniture and life at home. We explore opportunities throughout the home and we work closely with other Business Areas to both drive transformation of existing range and develop new smart products to attract new customers to IKEA. We're still at the beginning-there is lots more to come.
We are currently building the next generation of eco-system with our mobile application, cloud & backend services, and embedded systems.
As an iOS Developer, we believe you have:
A couple of years of SwiftUI experience, with a good understanding of modern iOS frameworks including Combine, and Swift Concurrency.
We are currently migrating our app to Swift 6 language mode with strict Concurrency.
Good knowledge about standard toolsets Xcode, Swift package manager, and git.
Good understanding and experience with app development in iOS, iPadOS, and WatchOS.
Good understanding of the developer testing infrastructure (Unit testing, mock frameworks, concurrency model testing etc)
Previous experience of working in scrum teams. There is a generous onboarding process in the team, but team members are expected to soon take (shared) ownership of the codebase and the backlog.
As an Android Developer, we believe you have
Kotlin experience, with an understanding of modern Android design patterns (MVVM, dependency injection, etc) and constructions (Jetpack components, ViewModel, Flows, etc)
We are currently re-writing our app to Jetpack Compose.
Knowledge about standard toolsets (Android Studio, Gradle/Gradle Wrapper, GitHub Actions, etc)
Understanding of the Android application stack (lifecycle, view hierarchy, navigation, state keeping etc)
Understanding of the developer testing infrastructure (Unit testing, mock frameworks, concurrency model testing etc)
Qualifications -iOS
Development of new features and enhancements for our IKEA Home Smart app
Cross-team collaboration between app, cloud & backend, and embedded systems
Bringing in third party open-source tools as needed
Contribute to setting up and tuning the organization and ways of working.
Prototyping new ideas, both individually and across teams (we love prototyping!)
Qualifications - Android
Development of new features and enhancements for our IKEA Home Smart app
Cross-team collaboration between app, cloud & backend, and embedded systems
Bringing in third party open-source tools as needed
Contribute to setting up and tuning the organization and ways of working.
Prototyping new ideas, both individually and across teams (we love prototyping!)
Additional Information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö at IKEA of Sweden. IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world.
We are actively conducting ongoing interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application by 22nd November 2024 the latest.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to contact Recruiter Timon Krommendam - timon.krommendam@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9003854