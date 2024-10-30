Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of innovation since 1927, and today, with five fully electric cars on the market and another five in development, we are committed to full electrification. Our goal is to become a fully electric car company and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Within the Propulsion & Energy unit, our Power Electronics department is responsible for designing traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. We are currently developing our third-generation power electronics products for the fully electric SPA3 platform, with the new EX60 being the first car on this platform. Our team is dedicated to improving efficiency, power density, weight, and cost while ensuring the highest quality and safety standards.
What you will do
As a Power Electronics Systems Engineer, you will join the Power Conversion Systems group, focusing on the systems design of DC-DC and AC-DC converters. This role requires a solid understanding of hardware and software designs, including functional safety aspects. You will design and build power conversion system architectures, model power conversion topologies using simulation tools, lead cross-functional system design activities, analyze input requirements, and perform FMEA of power conversion systems. Additionally, you will maintain traceability of requirements, review hardware-software interface specifications, perform fault tree analysis, support test engineers, and collaborate with other systems engineers, architects, and concept leaders.
Who you are
* Degree in Electrical / Electronics engineering or equivalent background
* Atleast 5+ years of experience in Power Electronics products design
* Solid first principles design approach in Power Electronics systems design
* Strong understanding of DC-DC or AC-DC converters design - both theory & hands-on practical design
* Good knowledge of DC-DC & AC-DC converter modulation techniques & control loop designs
* Prior experience with automotive power conversion products (HW, SW or System) design throughout complete product development life cycle
* Knowledge of semiconductors (Si, SiC, GaN) & magnetic components
* Basic knowledge of FuSa as per ISO26262 mainly Part 4,5 & 6
* Working with cross functional teams & leading the system design discussions
* Self-going & structured person with practical approach in problem solving
