Software Engineer

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are:
At Volvo Cars, our dedication to a human-centric approach sets us apart. We're committed to simplifying people's lives through innovative technology. Our wireless hardware team specializes in developing products across various radio frequency technology areas, ensuring an always-connected experience. From 3G/4G/5G communication to V2X and telematics, our team focuses on creating seamless connectivity solutions for our customers.
What you'll do:
As a Software Test Automation Engineer, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of supplier-developed software. Working closely with cross-functional teams including Product Owners, Electronics Engineers, and SW developers, you'll lead software reviews, support quality assurance, and drive continuous development efforts. Your responsibilities will also include writing automation scripts, testing diagnostics, and managing fault reports. With a focus on collaboration and problem-solving, you'll contribute to making informed decisions and delivering technical solutions that meet our high standards.
Who you are:
We're seeking a team player with strong communication skills and a genuine passion for technology. You should be able to work independently and take initiative when needed. Your analytical mindset and ability to manage complex situations will be invaluable in this role. Experience in both software and hardware automation testing is preferred, along with a background in test or development education. Knowledge in areas such as cybersecurity, UDS, and automotive experience is highly desirable. If you're ready to contribute to our mission of making people's lives less complicated through innovative technology solutions, we encourage you to apply and join our team. Ersättning
