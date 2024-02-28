Software Engineer
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small business to the world's most recognizable brands - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for software engineers to join our Payments team.
You'll drive and own the company's existing and future payment flows in close collaboration with your teammates, product managers and other cross-functional teams.
Job Summary:
You'll play an integral role in building, maintaining and improving our existing and future architecture for our payments and subscriptions. We are building a team that will optimize for reliability and performance with a bias for shipping.
You'll join a diverse newly formed team of software engineers, with different backgrounds and skill sets. We are an open and friendly team, and we enjoy complex technical problem solving together. Knowledge sharing is a big part of how we work, for instance through pair- and mob programming or hack weeks.
As you'll collaborate with other cross functional teams, we think you're a great communicator with an inherent curiosity that makes you drive things to completion.
You can expect to have a lot of impact on architectural decisions and the team's future, so we believe you are comfortable in navigating uncertainty.
Responsibilities:
Build, maintain and improve software and integrations related to our payments readiness and centralized subscription services.
Discover, integrate, test and config long-term reliable, scalable and maintainable solutions for our business and market regions.
Look into better monitoring and metrics for substantiating company wide improvements.
Requirements:
Extensive software engineering experience, we use Python/FastAPI, Typescript/React and kubernetes on GCP.
Interest and understanding of complex architecture, integrations and "API first".
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
Experience of Web/SaaS development, while this is mostly a backend role you can expect some frontend too
Having worked with payments and/or subscriptions.
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
