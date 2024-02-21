Software Engineer

About the role
The product team is on a mission to develop scalable solutions for connecting flexible assets in the energy system to our Power Refinery platform. The solutions come in different shapes, from cloud integrations to hardware products and customer-facing web portals.
As a software engineer in our team, you will have a key role in connecting thousands of flexible assets to our platform, by developing and maintaining scalable software that runs on our IoT edge device product. In more concrete terms, you will mainly:
• Develop and maintain modular and hardware agnostic features in Python for a fleet of IoT edge devices which are deployed using AWS Greengrass
• Write unit and integration tests to maintain the high integrity of the software
You will also:
• Design, set up, and maintain a robust CI/CD infrastructure for software running on edge devices and other embedded systems
• Help build a generalized testing framework for the edge devices
In your daily work, you will work closely together with an integration engineer, a data engineer, two full-stack developers, and a product owner. You will report to the Head of Products.
As we are operating in a fast-paced and innovative environment, your tasks will vary over time, and enjoying cross-collaboration with people in other teams will be key to figuring out the best solutions!
The right candidate
We believe that you have a degree in Computer Science or similar, documented experience that can be considered equivalent. You have at least five years of relevant working experience (if you think you are a really good fit with fewer years - feel free to apply and we will evaluate). You find it meaningful to work on Flower's mission of accelerating the energy transition. You like to work independently and thrive in an agile environment where coming up with new ideas and initiatives is encouraged!
Important skills ("must haves"):
•
Experience working with IoT edge devices
• Strong programming skills in Python
• Excellent problem-solving skills and mindset
• Experience in setting up CI/CD workflows in tools like GitHub Actions
Some "nice-to-have" skills and experiences (for us to be a good match, we think you check two or more of these):
•
Experience with AWS IoT cloud services (e.g. Greengrass and IoT Core)
• Knowledge of common IoT protocols (e.g. MQTT)
• Experience working at a startup or scaleup
• Experience working in the energy sector
Fluent English knowledge as well as a working permit in Sweden is required. You should be willing to submit to a background check as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
Apply now
If you are passionate about software development and engineering, have a proven track record of building scalable and efficient solutions, and want to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, please apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary, a flexible work schedule, and a comprehensive benefits package.
Location
We love to see each other in the office but understand that sometimes you work better from somewhere else. We would like you to be able to work from the office most of the time but we are flexible with remote work occasionally. Our cool office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a couple of minutes walk from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
