Gräsklippning & Lokalvård
Omnils Group AB / Trädgårdsanläggarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla trädgårdsanläggarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omnils Group AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
, Alvesta
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a reliable and practical person to work with lawn mowing this summer. You enjoy physical work, like getting things done, and take responsibility for delivering a neat and high-quality result.
Job Responsibilities
Trimming and pruning hedges, shrubs, and other plants
Maintenance of green areas, removal of larger waste, and simple ground work
Planting
Lawn mowing
Various other gardening-related tasks as required
Working together with colleagues and reporting to the supervisor
We Are Looking for Someone Who
Is practical, careful, and enjoys physical work
Experience operating machinery is an advantage, especially ride-on lawn mowers
Is punctual, works independently, and is flexible regarding working hours
Apply now- we will fill the positions as soon as we find the right persons!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the positions or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2026, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 30 million and around 150 dedicated employees.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita, Almega, and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omnils Group AB
(org.nr 559271-4009) Jobbnummer
9950864