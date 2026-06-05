Lead or Senior Change and Process Specialist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job ID: 3479
Are you passionate about business intelligence, visual analytics, and credit risk reporting? Do you excel in collaborating with stakeholders and leading product development in an agile environment? If so, you may be the one we're looking for.
We are now looking for an experienced Change and Process Specialist. The position offers an exciting opportunity for you to drive and shape the future of our BI strengthening our credit risk insights and reporting capabilities. Join our Reporting & Analytics team and help shape the future of our BI and credit risk reporting solutions.
About our team
Welcome to the Reporting & Analytics team. We drive the core capability to develop data foundations and reporting solutions that supports optimized credit risk lending and portfolio steering.
You will work close with stakeholders from GCM, 2nd LoD and business areas to understand the business needs and stakeholder requirements, proposing solutions and liaising with our Technology partners to lead the development of solution.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions – and that we imagine you share with us.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role:
Define vision: Establish the strategic vision and roadmap for business intelligence and visual analytics for credit risk reporting.
Stakeholder Engagement: Effective engagement to capture and manage stakeholder interest from different levels of the organization
Backlog Management: Own and prioritize the backlog to deliver according to the roadmaps.
Be part of an agile structure, with focus on defining, evaluating and prioritizing features working closely with development teams and relevant stakeholders
Meet with requirement owners to capture and translate complex business for Power BI developers.
Support modernisation of our existing reporting solution.
Participate in UAT ensuring delivered functionality meet business requirements.
Demo, train and support end-users when required
You'll join a diverse, multi-faceted and passionate team. Occasional travel primarily in the Nordics should be expected.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
Strong experience in business analysis and product ownership.
Have previous experience working with data architecture, reporting and data visualization.
Strong proven analytical and critical thinking skills.
Challenge the status quo and improvement proposals with management.
Strong problem-solving skills, the ability to think strategically with attention to detail.
Self-motivated with an ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with tight deadlines.
Strong communication capacity, comfortable initiating and facilitating meetings with stakeholders.
Documenting and conceptualising requirements capturing the essential in complex environments.
Your experience and background:
Familiar with Credit risk guideline and framework.
12+ years of experience driving business requirements and implementation of change.
12+ years of experience with business intelligence and reporting.
Experience with Power BI is an advantage.
Fluent in English written and spoken.
To apply for this position, it is mandatory with a valid working permit, and fluency in written and spoken English is needed.
What we offer
People come here when they want to get somewhere. For some, it's to take their career to the next level. For others, it's to break new ground within their area of expertise – in other words, with us, you will always move forward.
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model – we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. We know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable one. We genuinely believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us stronger together. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters in the countries where we operate to show our commitment and engage with others to continue learning and improving.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 19/06/2026. For more information, you're welcome to contact Nobin Jacob Cherian at nobin.jacob.cherian@nordea.com
.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do – when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on a broader perspective in our daily challenges.
We lead change. We are responsible and aware of the impact of our decisions, both for our customers and for our local and global communities. Mindful of our responsibility towards current and future generations, we have made sustainability an integrated part of our business strategy.
We are Nordea. We have a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies and our values are deeply rooted in these open, progressive and collaborative societies. As one of the biggest employers in the Nordics, Poland and Estonia, you have excellent opportunities to evolve, develop and move forward with us.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial I Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683), https://www.nordea.com/en/careers/open-jobs
Smålandsgatan 15-17 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordea Bank Abp Filial i Sverige Jobbnummer
9950874