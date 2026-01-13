Software Engineer
What We DoFlower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Software Engineer.
About The Role:As a Software Engineer in the Distributed Assets team, you will build and scale the technical foundation that enables Flower to connect, operate, and optimize thousands of distributed energy assets. You will work across integrations, telemetry pipelines, backend APIs, and platform reliability while contributing to a modern, AI-assisted engineering culture. This role is both hands-on and high-impact, central to Flower's ability to grow its flexibility portfolio across partners, assets, and markets.
What You'll Do:
Build integrations with partners, OEMs, and energy assets
Develop APIs, automation workflows, event-driven systems, and monitoring tools
Design scalable data pipelines for telemetry and performance analytics
Strengthen system reliability, observability, and readiness for new markets
Support partner onboarding, debugging, and prequalification
Contribute to architectural discussions and reduce technical debt
Operate with full ownership from design deployment production monitoring
Who You Are:
An experienced software engineer with strong backend or platform skills
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a closely related technical field.
Self-driven, structured, and motivated by delivering meaningful impact in a fast-moving environment
Comfortable with cloud technologies (preferably AWS) and distributed systems
Skilled in building APIs, integrations, or data pipelines
A hands-on problem solver who enjoys working close to real-world operations
Good communicator with the ability to collaborate across technical and non-technical teams
Curious about energy, IoT, and optimization, or excited to learn
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyOur corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
