Software Engineer - with Cloud interest
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2022-12-02
Your future team
We are looking for an additional member to our team that is responsible for collecting anonymized data from IoT devices and later being stored in Cloud. The team today consists of experienced SW engineers and the area is of strategic importance for Axis with great development potentials moving forward.
The company is in an expansive market, and it is important to be innovative as well as being able to select and later validate the selected strategy, at the same time taking fact-based decisions on all levels. Therefore, the data collected is essential for various organizations. Hence the team is working actively with setting up optimal solutions for anonymized data collection as well as storage that is used primarily within R&D as well as product management organizations to improve our product and services.
Your role
As SW engineer, you will be part of a skilled team where you will play an important role. The exact tasks can vary from extracting data from IoT devices, transporting data to Cloud and/or transform and store data in the Cloud etc. You will have high influence on your own role as well as how the team works with various exciting challenges.
Who you are
You like programming and is a self-going person that likes to take responsibility on your own tasks as well as seeing the big picture. Furthermore, you are curious and wants to learn new things all the time as well as recognizing importance of networking with others inside as well as outside own team to achieve an efficient way of working. You are open with learning new things as well as sharing knowledges with others.
Additionally, we prefer that you have below backgrounds and skills
* Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent
* Documented working experiences with Python as well as working in Linux development environment
* Documented working experiences working with Git
Additional skills that can give plus points during recruitment
* Previous experiences working with docker and Go
* Previous experiences working with cloud solutions such as AWS/Azure
* Knowledge of building architecture for data collection
* Experiences working with other programming language/Cloud/database
Ready to act?
