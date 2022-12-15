Software Developer to System 3R
ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT PROGRAMMING AND ROBOTS? DO YOU WANT TO BE A PART OF DEVELOPING THE FACTORIES OF THE FUTURE TOGETHER WITH A MOTIVATED TEAM? THEN THIS COULD BE YOUR NEXT STEP!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a developer and manufacturer of productivity-increasing solutions for use in engineering applications such as the production of moulding tools and precision one-off parts, System 3R leads the world. The company's concept covers everything from pallet/reference systems and robots to software systems for production planning and automation.
Now System 3R is looking for a software developer, to be part of the development of industry 4.0 as well as finding solutions for integration and automation in a fast-paced industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this position, you get the opportunity to work with automation of technologies such as milling, EDM, laser texturing, laser micro machining, additive manufacturing machines and more specific tooling and automation solutions which is in the core of System 3R business. You will be part of the System & Software R&D group, and will together with your team work in projects from idea to development, testing, and maintenance of the products. This is a crucial role where your contribution will have a large impact on the development of tomorrows' factories. You will work in a flat organization with fast decision-paths and strong mandate in your role.
You will for example be involved in;
• System design and implementation
• Testing, verification, and simulation of both software and hardware
• Problem-solving
• Leading development activities
• Documentation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To thrive in this position, we see that you are a strong analyzer with ability to solve complex problems. You are independent and result oriented, and drive initiatives to develop new technology as well as improved way of working. Moreover, you have an interest for robot/factory automation and a passion for hands on programming!
Other requirements for this role are:
• Several years' work experience in similar position
• Good knowledge in C#
• Master or Bachelor's in engineering or equal
Meriting if you also have:
• Knowledge of SQL Server and databases, Azure DevOps, .NET
Practical info
Place of employment: Stockholm, Vällingby
Extent: Full time
Start date: As agreed
In this process System 3R is working together with AW Executive Search, if you have any questions please contact Recruitment Responsible: Charlotte Runsbech at charlotte.runsbech@awexecutivesearch.se
. Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
System 3R is part of the Swiss group Georg Fischer, included in its division GF Machining Solutions. GF Machining Solutions is one of the world's leading providers of complete solutions for precision components and tools manufacturers and the mold-making industry. The portfolio includes milling, EDM, laser texturing, laser micro machining, and additive manufacturing machines. Additionally, the division offers Tooling and Automation solutions mainly developed and manufactured within System 3R.
