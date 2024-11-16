Software Developer to Axis Communications
Are you a dedicated and collaborative software engineer who's looking for new challenges? Do you want to shape technology and products that contributes to a safer world? Apply today for this exciting opportunity at Axis Communications!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role you will be part of a supportive team where collaboration is vital. The team is within the Body Worn software organization and the team are focusing on Axis in-car solution. Primarily the team is focusing on developing Windows-based video management solutions that records and manage videos from car-mounted cameras. In this role you will have the chance to develop high quality software where the code is primarily written in C# .NET but also in Go and C.
You are offered
• Be part of a team-oriented environment where collaboration is essential.
• Work with high quality software.
• Working in an environment where you will grow both personally and professionally.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create high-quality and modern technical solutions.
• Write code in primarily C# .NET but also Go and C.
• Work closely with customers and running installations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field
• Skill: Experience with C# .NET development
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with Windows-based systems (such as managing Windows drivers and disk images)
• Experience in troubleshooting technical issues in real-world settings.
• Experience with wiresless and wired communication protocols such as Bluettoh and Wi-Fi.
• Experience in Go and C.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
