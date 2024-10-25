Software Developer Lead Audio
Job Description
Extensive experience working with SW projects and as a project leader
Experience in agile way of working and waterfall projects
Experience in structuring processes, information, and organizations
Excellent communication and documentation skills
Familiar with tools such as Jira & Confluences, Teams etc.
Experience working with Apps and Cloud is rewarded
Experience within the automotive industry is rewarded
Strong knowledge on development using C,C++,Python.
Hands on experience to integrate HAL layer with Linux kernel.
Hands on experience on handling system applications that run on AOSP.
Strong knowledge on handling software upgrades using OTA and OS Flash.
Hands on experience on Board bringup by collaboration with BSP engineer.
Strong knowledge on handling multiple versions of AOSP.
Understanding of API between Intel BSP and Android
Android OS integration
Android OS Configuration
Adaptation of Android OS to the intel HW SoC
Personal attributes:
Ability to drive, take initiatives and be accountable
Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture
Native or bilingual proficiency in English
Mandarin is rewarded
Job Responsibilities
To succeed you will need to build a strong knowledge of our technology while using your own experiences to guide the team. This includes:Deeply involving yourself in the daily development process
Balancing the roles of mentorship of Globallogic offsite team members and hands-on coding
Upholding and promoting the best development practices to ensure:
Efficient development and testing
Timely and dependable delivery
Consistent high-quality standards
Coordinating with Volvo Cars on the behaf of client HaleyTek and possibly Intel
Good understanding of Integration Android OS
Wide understanding in infotainment function
Understanding of API between Intel BSP and Audio
Proven leadership and team management skills.
Expiriace of manageing TIER1 and/or coworkers in offisite location
Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Excellent understanding of software development best practices and design principles.
Set clear expectation to the product owners for the project delivery
Follow up and present the status for both internal and external stakeholders as well as management reporting
Responsible for Project meetings
Give clear assessment of project status
Follow up and be accountable for the budget status
Maintain direct and open interaction with line managers securing resource allocation
