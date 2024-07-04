Software Developer | Functional Safety
2024-07-04
Are you a self-driven Software Developer hungry to push the boundaries of safety-critical software? Be aparat and building the future of mobility.
We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Software Developerwith knowledge in functional safetyto join our team within our Mobility team. In this role, you will play a critical part in ensuring that our clients products meet the highest safety standards. Your work will include tasks like requirements engineering, modelling, software integration, verification planning and testing, mainly for Automotive ECUs and software. You will work closely with various stakeholders to define, allocate, and verify requirements, ensuring that the systems are both safe and reliable.Read more about our commitment intheMobilityarea.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science orelectrical engineering
Extensive professional knowledge and experience in programming with Embedded C, C++, Python, Mathlab/Simulink, within safety-critical automotive software development or testing
In-depth understanding of ISO 26262 and proven experience with requirement management tools like SystemWeaver, Polarion, or similar for safety-related systems
Knowledge in in vehicle communication: CAN, LIN, Flexray, Autosar, Vector
Swedish driver's license for cars (B)
Goodcommand of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
