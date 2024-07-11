Software Developer
2024-07-11
We are looking for a Software Developer(C++).
Leoware Sverige provides excellent talent within Application Development, Agile Development, Maintenance, DevOps, mobile solution, Data Engineering, Test Automation, Cloud computing, Data Analyst and many others.
Our consultant and team have utilized their skills and have been a part of the journey for clients are in domains like Automation, Health care, Government Sector, Public sector, insurance, Industry and Telecom.
We form an experienced team that values business like relations and focus on important areas in order to form a stimulating and creative environment.
Assignment Description:
The team works within the whole spectra of software engineering - Specification, Design, Implementation, Test and Documentation. The code is written in C and the test cases in C++. The batteries are used in the whole range of products and the organizational aim is to bring intelligent power to future products.
Tasks:
You will be working close to passionate colleagues that are experts within their respective fields. Through collaboration, within the team and together with the stakeholders, you will aim to find best possible solutions for the products. The collaboration is done over functions and divisions. In your daily work you will move between the local team and global suppliers and partners.
By being a part of this team, you will see and be a part of the whole product development chain, from idea to end customer within your segment. The work done within this function has modern set up where you mainly will be working in projects according to agile methods. Develop and maintain embedded software for batteries.
Required skills:
To fit in this role you should have the following qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Software Engineering, Electronics, Applied Physics or Mechatronics.
Experience from working with: C/C++, Python, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, GIT
Proficiency in English is a must.
Proficiency in Swedish is meritorious.
Our client believes that you are a solution-oriented, positive and quality-minded person. You are pragmatic and result-oriented and enjoy collaborating with colleagues as well as to work independently.
Start Date of the Assignment: 2024-08-19
Location: Jonsered/göteborg
How to Apply:
Are you ready to elevate your career and tackle cutting-edge technology projects? Leoware is the place for you.
Apply today, and let's explore what we can achieve together!
Apply by sending your CV to career@leowareit.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-12
E-post: career@leowareit.com Omfattning
