Software Engineer - System and Functional Testing
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-04
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Company description:
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Job description:AVL Powertrain Engineering in Sweden is now looking to recruit a new Software Engineer to support our Automotive OEM customers in Function Development and Testing, in the Gothenburg area. You will work in the development of complex vehicle systems and focus on the function development and testing of automotive components.
At AVL MTC, our Software team is a multi-national group of passionate engineers driving innovation in automotive software development for next-generation vehicle technologies. You'll work at the forefront of mobility, collaborating on cutting-edge embedded platforms, safety-critical systems, and advanced software architectures. If you're passionate about automotive software development and driven to shape the future of mobility alongside a global team, we look forward to hearing from you.
• Collaborate with system engineers and architects to translate requirements into software test plan.• Execute V&V activities for complete vehicle functions on both HiL and Vehicle.• Experience with functional testing and verification in one of the domains: Inverter, power electronics, Steering, Braking, Thermal or Energy management • Diagnose and resolve hardware issues, including build failures, test environment disruptions, and infrastructure bottlenecks.• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve SWC issues while collecting detailed test logs for effective fault analysis.
• Work with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Docker...)• Design and develop application functionality and algorithms by writing clean, efficient code in C and/or C++, or by modeling and implementing them in Simulink
Profile description: You should have experience from product development of EV Powertrain Systems for light- or heavy-duty. You should have obtained a Master's degree in Mechatronics, Automotive electronics or equivalent. You are a strong communicator with great networking skills, you are solution focused, eager to learn new skills and driven by self-development. • 5+ years' experience from system and functional testing in one of the areas (Inverters, DCDC converters, Steering, Braking, Thermal or Energy management) within the automotive industry• Proven hands-on capability with HIL/SIL/MIL and Vehicle validation in complex test environments• Strong command of in-vehicle networks (CAN, LIN, Ethernet) and diagnostics (UDS)• Expert in Vector toolchain (CANoe, CANalyzer, CAPL) and measurement / calibration tools (INCA)• Advanced skills in test strategy, test design, and traceability using DOORS /SystemWeaver• Proficiency in Python/CAPL for scalable test automation and framework development• Experience driving CI/CD integration and automated validation pipelines• Experience in supporting model-based software development in MATLAB/Simulink environment • Deep expertise in AUTOSAR (Classic/Adaptive) architecture and system-level integration• Solid understanding of ASPICE, ISO 26262, and quality-driven development processes• Excellent debugging and root cause analysis skills across embedded HW/SW domains• Ability to lead technical problem-solving, mentor teams, and collaborate across functions.• Driver's license B (E and/or C meritorious)
Meriting:• T2 or T3 Driving permit• dSpace HiL toolchain
We offer: Be part of our pioneering work– together with our customers we shape the future of mobility!
• Competitive Compensation Package• Collective Agreement and insurances• Working with international OEMs and Tier 1's• A personal onboarding concept will help you to get up to speed smoothly
Interested?If so, please use our online application tool to send your application to AVL! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "39236-44223877". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com
412 58 GOTHENBURG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Mrs.
HR Sweden se_hr_dist@avl.com +46850065600 Jobbnummer
9948407