Software Configuration Manager
2023-05-17
Are you a Software Configuration Manager with agile mindset and interested in embedded software development and automotive industry? Would you enjoy working in an international environment and to collaborate with colleagues from different background and culture?
Then you could be our next star!
We are looking for software configuration manager who will participate in the development of existing and new projects by creating and maintaining the product configuration.
We offer you a challenging position in our growing business with a real opportunity to develop within the company and to influence the success of the business.
JOB DUTIES
As a software configuration manager, you will be responsible for Keeping track of ongoing changes in projects and releases upon project schedule. Your responsibility includes:
• Identifies the software product configuration items.
• Establishes the product CM system in the Product structure document and baselines for the software components.
• Develop and maintain CM process standards, plans, and procedures.
• Make sure that all releases have full traceability and can be rebuilt at any time (1095-and E1/JDE BOM).
• Develops software configuration management (SCM) standards and procedures for use across all the software components.
• Delivers reports related to versions / releases across all IT environments change management reports related to what code has changed from a prior release baseline to the proposed new release.
• Provides build management on assigned projects including build activities and troubleshooting, baseline creation and maintenance, branching activities, and script creation.
• Be a general support in CM-related issues.
• Archive released software product documents
• Make sure that the process for Configuration Management is followed.
• Attend Change Control Board (CCB) meetings, when applicable.
• Identify and manage software product variants and revisions
• Creates and maintains the following documents:
• Software Product document Baseline
• Software Product Document Overview
• Software Product Structure
• Release notes for each release
WE ARE LOOKING FOR
A person you that help, inspire, and engage the team members to progress. You anticipate issues and develop contingency plans. You also pursue challenging goals and work hard to achieve them, in part through promoting good methodology, good teamwork and use your great communication skills. It is also important to collaborate with other software team leaders to managing cross-cutting concerns.
Starting date: As soon as possible or according to mutual agreement.
To thrive in this position, it is critical that you have:
• Min 3 years' experience as Software Configuration Manager and/or at least 5 years' experience from embedded software development (Knowledge of using Linux or real time operating systems)
• Basic knowledge of Atlassian Jira, Confluence or similar
• Knowledge of agile methods (i.e., SCRUM, SAFE)
• Basic knowledge of Subversion, GIT or ClearCase, or similar
• Minimum B.Sc. in Software or Electrical engineering
• Excellent skills in English, both written and spoken, as this is company language
It is meriting if you have experience from:
• Familiarity with the automotive industry
• Working according to A SPICE framework (ISO 15504) or Functional Safety (ISO 26262)
• Python (with relation to understanding the software release toolchain)
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
