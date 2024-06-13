Software Component Responsible
2024-06-13
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are your new colleagues
The Energy Storage System Department, part of the Electromobility department at Volvo, focuses on developing energy storage solutions for all electric products. Our department, based at the modern facility CampX in Lundby, embodies a collaborative and dynamic environment that promotes teamwork across various organizational functions, including sales, purchasing, workshops, and labs. We work in cross-functional teams to cover the entire product life-cycle, from design to verification and maintenance in customer end products, contributing to Volvo's commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions for a sustainable future
What you will do
In our dynamic team you'll play a crucial role in shaping and enhancing our software system. Collaborating closely with System Design Engineers to lead software pre-studies and update documentation. Stay on top of software function implementation plans and take ownership of the software release plan for supplier software, aligning it seamlessly with our in-house software releases. In addition:
• Track and resolve quality issues for software components, taking responsibility for issue resolution
• Define the software verification plan with function system design engineers
• Initiate and plan software design reviews with function system design engineers and supplier quality engineer (SQE)
• Support SQE in performing Software-PPAP related activities for sourced software
• Ensure the timely acquisition of SW delivery documentation from suppliers
• Initiate product change requests towards suppliers
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with strong collaboration/networking skills and have an analytic mindset of a true problem solver. You also need to be open-minded, self-motivated and you enjoy with working with suppliers.
We believe that you have:
• Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• At least 3 years of experience from the automotive industry.
• In depth knowledge about embedded Software development.
• Experience from working with supplier Software.
• Good knowledge regarding Software systems and tools.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
• Experience in Lithium-ion batteries along with battery state estimation and control algorithms.
Other Merits
• Automotive experience, TargetLink, C/C++, Embedded SW/HW, HIL, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, J1939, Autosar, Systems Engineering.
Are you the person we are looking for? Send in your application today!
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Hiring Manager: Haytham Aboud
E-mail address: Haytham.aboud@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
