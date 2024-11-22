Software Architect
Company Description
AFRY offers services in engineering, design, digitalization, and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure, creating value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordic region. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you passionate about cutting-edge vehicle technology and modern computing systems? AFRY is looking for a Software architect that will develop a new electrical architecture of hardware and software for next generation vehicles and cutting-edge technology.
As a Software Architect, you will be at the forefront of developing our clients Core System Platform. This platform will provide a safety-critical foundation for deploying essential vehicle functions.
You will be responsible for the overall architecture of the software for High Integrity nodes, collaborating across teams focused on architecture, safety, cybersecurity, and DevOps. This role includes analyzing requirements, managing the software impact, and ensuring smooth implementation. You will also handle complex quality issues when needed, all while working closely with your team and other departments.
In this role, you will design and shape the software architecture for high-integrity nodes within vehicles, ensuring a robust and reliable foundation for cutting-edge technology. You will analyze requirements, understand their system-wide impact, and translate them into smooth and high-quality software implementations. Working closely with development teams and experts in safety, security, and DevOps, you will collaborate to create safe and dependable solutions. Together with your team, you will tackle and resolve complex quality issues, ensuring optimal performance. Additionally, you will play a key role in contributing to the reuse of platform software across different systems and generations of Core Systems, driving efficiency and innovation.
Qualifications
We are looking for a skilled and passionate individual with a strong background in embedded software development. Ideally, you bring deep expertise in AUTOSAR Basic Software configuration and tools, coupled with hands-on experience in application development on an AUTOSAR platform. Proficiency in C programming and fluency in English, both spoken and written, are essential for this role.
In addition to your technical skills, we highly value your ability to collaborate across teams and build strong networks. Experience working in agile or lean environments is a big plus, as is familiarity with scripting languages like Python, Bash, and Make. If you have a creative, "think-outside-the-box" mindset, enjoy mentoring others, working in a team and excel at explaining complex concepts in an engaging way, we would love to hear from you!
Additional Information
The Embedded team in Malmö is led by two inspiring leaders who are dedicated to your growth and well-being. Johan, the Section manager, is passionate about creating clear paths for career development. We want to ensure that everyone has the tools and support they need to thrive, no matter their seniority. Marcos, our Team manager, organizes regular after-work activities that brings the team together for fun and relaxation, helping to build strong bonds and a true sense of community. It's a diverse team which prioritizes inclusion, ensuring everyone's voice is heard and valued. With Johan and Marcos at the helm, you'll find a workplace that values both professional development and genuine team connection.
The office is located in Malmö and the client is located in Lund.
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2024-12-19
Contact person for questions:
Marcos Cabral Svensson, Team managermarcos.cabralsvensson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
