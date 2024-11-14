Software Architect - Active Safety Function Development
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
This position consists of both software architecture work, and function development in the ADAS field, with functions such as AEBS, Lane Keep Assist, Pilot Assist Traffic Sign Recognition. The combination of work will ensure that you are grounded in the function development work and understand the consequences of choices and decisions.
As a Software Architect for function development, you will work with our three function development teams daily. Your responsibilities will be to:
* Keep an overview of and guide us in the structure of the system of software elements, responsibilities, interfaces, properties, and their relationships.
* Support design decisions that shape our software system and ensure that we have a common understanding of its boundaries.
* Protect the integrity of the system and secure the quality of our system.
* Ensure scalability of the software, both in depth and in breadth.
To make this happen, you will collaborate with other Software Architects and System Architects on the Safe and Efficient Driving organization. Compared with the System Architect, the Software Architect will be on a more detailed level close to the ADAS function development.
Some of the main tasks in the Function Developer work are algorithm development for decision and control, path planning, situation assessment, trouble shooting, and integration.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you are a structured and analytical person with a "can do attitude". You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and great ability to balance and prioritize. With your strong technical passion and drive, you face change, ambiguity, and complexity with curiosity and are willing to look forward.
As for education, you have a master's degree in engineering physics, electronics, mechatronics, computer science or similar. You have 10+ years of experience as an ADAS Function Developer or Software Architect with ADAS function development experience.
Additionally, you have experience and interest in several of the following areas:
* Embedded systems and software development in C++, MATLAB and Simulink.
* Software architecture and system design, preferably in Enterprise Architect.
* Adaptive AUTOSAR.
* Systems modeling and simulation.
* Sensor Data Fusion.
* Control systems, algorithms, signal processing, and filter design.
* Vehicle dynamics and control.
* Agile development.
* Functional safety and ISO26262.
* Machine learning.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last application date: December 1st, 2024.
For information regarding the recruitment process, contact Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, at elif.saglik@volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
