Site Engineer
2024-01-23
Location: Gävle and various locations across Sweden
Key Requirements:
3rd level qualification in an engineering related discipline
3-5 years' experience with a main contractor
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key responsibilities:
Reporting to the Project Manager, your key responsibilities are to assist the Senior Site Engineer in: -
Providing technical advice in relation to the projects
Applying designs and plans to mark out the site
Setting out, levelling and surveying the site
Determining the location of above and under-ground infrastructural installations
Checking plans, drawings and quantities for accuracy of calculations
Ensuring that all materials used and work performed are as per specifications
Overseeing the selection and requisition of materials and plant
Managing, monitoring and interpreting the contract design documents
Liaising with the client, design team members and local authority as necessary
Making proposals for resolving unexpected technical difficulties
Representing the interests of the client and Collen
Organising the various professional people working on a project
Carrying out risk assessments
Attending site meetings
Making sure the project is running in accordance to the programme and on budget
Ensuring an efficient construction site
Delivering projects with the highest quality
Working with the Health & Safety Department ensuring safe construction at all times
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role, as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer the necessary paperwork. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8413597