Service-Oriented Team Leader & Training Manager

Casa Tua Experience - a service branch within TiziAMA Lab, offers personalized home services with care and high standards. We support our customers with recurring home cleaning and offer additional services such as babysitting, pet care, move in/move out cleaning, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, and assistance at private events. We are now looking for a team leader & training manager - a key role responsible for quality control, team leadership, and internal staff training.
About the Role
As a team leader & training manager, you will be responsible for guiding, coaching and ensuring the quality of work carried out by our cleaning teams. You serve as a vital link between staff and management, contributing to both daily operations and long-term development.
Your Main Responsibilities
Introduce and train new employees in professional cleaning methods inspired by Italian standards with precision, speed and high attention to details
Lead and motivate the team in daily work, serving as a role model for professionalism
Ensure that company procedures, standards and values are consistently upheld
Monitor and document:
Who holds keys to properties
Handling of client addresses and sensitive information
Purchasing, inventory and correct usage of cleaning products
Conduct final quality checks in clients' homes before job completion
Maintain ongoing communication with management regarding team needs, improvements and performance
What We're Looking For
Previous experience in team leadership or mentoring, ideally within cleaning or other service sectors
Strong attention to detail, high quality standards and a structured work approach
Confident in a leadership role, clear in communication, and able to build trust
Fluent in English (required); Swedish is a plus
Experience in recruitment, onboarding or staff training is highly valued
A driver's license is a plus but not required
Please send your application as soon as possible. Selection and interviews are ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
