Service Owner
Lindab AB / Datajobb / Båstad Visa alla datajobb i Båstad
2024-12-19
, Laholm
, Ängelholm
, Halmstad
, Bräcke
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lindab AB i Båstad
, Ängelholm
, Halmstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join our digitalization journey
Lindab Group is growing our business and revenue, encompassing several acquisitions annually, alongside profitable organic growth.
To succeed, we are making significant investments in a group-wide digital strategy within several areas such as ERP, HRM and Data&AI. This initiative aims to support our expansion and build shared capacity with like-minded and skilled colleagues.
At Lindab Group, we are transforming IT to meet the future needs of our organization. Join us as we continue to innovate and provide IT solutions in a dynamic and supportive environment.
About the Role
We are seeking a highly organized and motivated Service Owner to take responsibility for the lifecycle, roadmap, documentation, and operational delivery of our IT Workplace and Copy Print services. You will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation and continuous improvement of these critical IT services.
Key Responsibilities
As a Service Owner, you will:
Manage the full lifecycle of IT Workplace and Copy Print services, ensuring efficiency and alignment with business needs.
Organize, structure, and maintain processes for vendor agreements, budgeting, and resource monitoring.
Collaborate with stakeholders across Lindab Group, including Service Desk, Service Owners, and Application Owners.
Provide technical expertise for the administration, maintenance, and support of services, ensuring optimal performance and uptime.
Analyze business requirements to identify and implement optimizations, configurations, or new systems/services.
Maintain strong relationships with IT vendors, aligning on roadmaps and ensuring high-quality delivery.
Act as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) in projects related to your area of responsibility, ensuring seamless delivery and meeting expectations.
Continuously monitor industry trends to bring innovative solutions to our organization.
What We're Looking For
We believe the ideal candidate has:
5-10 years of experience in IT Workplace infrastructure, preferably in the manufacturing industry.
Expertise in Client handling, Microsoft Intune and Autopilot.
Proven ability to plan, structure, and anticipate changes or challenges.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently on complex issues.
A proactive approach to learning and insight-gathering, both internally and externally.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work well in a team and take initiative.
Certifications in Microsoft SCCM, Intune, and Autopilot are highly desirable.
If you are passionate about IT, thrive on solving complex challenges, and are excited to contribute to a forward-thinking organization, we would love to hear from you!
Apply now and become part of a team that values innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
During the holidays we have limited possiblities to answer your question or to get back to you. We are back by January 7th. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lindab AB
(org.nr 556068-2022), http://www.lindab.com Jobbnummer
9071689