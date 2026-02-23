Service Delivery Manager
2026-02-23
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Service Delivery Manager to support ongoing IT delivery within a finance-focused product team. In this role, you will combine elements of product leadership with hands-on service delivery-ensuring stable daily operations while also driving continuous improvement based on user and stakeholder needs.
You will be fully integrated into the product team, contributing to backlog and prioritization work and collaborating in agile ceremonies. The main focus areas include Treasury, Tax, and Internal Audit.
Job DescriptionEngage frequently with consumers and stakeholders to understand needs, context, and business challenges.
Act as the key bridge between stakeholders and the product team, ensuring feedback and business outcomes guide backlog decisions.
Translate insights into clear requirements, user stories, and improvement initiatives.
Ensure smooth daily operations for assigned technology and services, including incident, problem, and service request management.
Identify, suggest, and drive improvements based on stakeholder input, analytics, and operational insights.
Support development teams with technical and domain input when needed.
Safeguard service performance, reliability, and quality to meet stakeholder expectations.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional roles such as solution architects, developers, service owners, and operations specialists.
Facilitate clear communication across teams and stakeholders and contribute to an outcome-driven, continuously improving way of working.
RequirementsStrong ability to interact with stakeholders at different levels and capture business needs in a structured, clear way.
Experience translating stakeholder input into actionable requirements and user stories.
Proven experience in service operations, including incident, problem, and request management.
Ability to identify improvement opportunities through analysis of feedback, data, and operational performance.
Sufficient technical or domain knowledge to support solution discussions and guide development activities.
Experience working in cross-functional teams and enabling effective collaboration between roles.
Familiarity with agile working methods and a continuous learning mindset.
Application
