Service Delivery Engineer
2026-01-21
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role As our Service Delivery Engineer at Xensam, you'll be at the intersection of technology and customer experience, ensuring smooth delivery, configuration, and support of our solutions to clients across industries. You'll collaborate closely with both technical and non-technical stakeholders to implement services, tailor custom development to client needs, resolve issues, and help drive continuous improvement in delivery processes.
Responsibilities You'll design, develop, debug, test, and maintain integrations of our services into customer environments. You will also maintain and enhance our Integration Platform, ensuring stability while continuously delivering new features and improvements. Furthermore, you will:
Own and manage the end-to-end technical delivery of our platform or services to customers.
Collaborate with Sales, Support, and Product teams to ensure smooth onboarding and configuration.
Act as a trusted technical advisor to clients post-sale, ensuring their environments are correctly set up and optimized.
Troubleshoot and resolve incidents or performance issues, escalating where needed.
Monitor delivery SLAs and report on service health and incident trends.
Document processes, deployment configurations, and best practices.
Continuously identify ways to improve reliability, scalability, and customer experience.
Qualifications
Strong JavaScript knowledge with hands-on experience in building or debugging integrations.
Solid understanding of REST APIs, including how to consume, debug, and troubleshoot API-based integrations using JSON.
Good working knowledge of relational databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL) and experience querying or inspecting data.
Familiarity with authentication protocols such as OAuth2, OpenID Connect (OIDC), JWT, and Access Tokens.
A proactive mindset, strong attention to detail, and a passion for solving customer problems.
Good communication skills and strong proficiency in written and spoken English.
Bonus points if you have:
Experience with Node-RED.
Experience in debugging integrations between cloud services.
What you get
A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Other location-specific benefits.
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious We challenge the norm and act with initiative - always with responsibility.
Humane We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
