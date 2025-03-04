Senior Workforce Planning Analyst
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2025-03-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Role:
The people Analytics team at Alfa Laval is an established and appreciated part of HR and the company. Driven by our mission to power HR and business with people data, constantly innovate our practices and empathetically collaborate in all directions - together with our HR colleagues we bring evidence and insights to decision makers to improve business outcomes. There is demand for our services and we need to enhance our capabilities to respond - providing a highly exciting opportunity for a collaborative, smart and driven team member.
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Senior Workforce Planning Analyst to join our People Analytics and Strategic Insights team at Alfa Laval in Lund or Stockholm. This role is pivotal in advancing our people analytics capabilities and to spear head our strategic workforce planning initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Define, develop, coordinate and lead the emerging workforce planning activities to mature and embed it in our businesses
*
As part of workforce planning initiative lead definition of needed information and data products to inform the process
*
Lead the development of advanced analytics models using Python/R and other statistical tools to provide deeper insights into employee data and drive data-driven decision-making.
*
Act as an analytics business partner to HR business partners and other stakeholders to identify business problem that can be solved with data and insights
*
Lead projects and activities part of the Global People Analytics Team service offer as per business needs
We believe in creating a strong team with complementing competences to solve multidimensional People Analytics challenges. Part of work as well as your development will be a function of your personal desires and existing team composition - however leading the workforce planning development work and advanced analytics capability development is key to the role. With that said we are looking to strengthen with below capabilities so the more you can match the better - no one are likely to meet all criteria.
Who You are
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in advanced analytics, organizational psychology, and strategic workforce planning, with excellent communication and project management skills.
Qualifications:
*
Demonstrated experience in workforce planning from a more strategic point of view in a multinational company
*
Master's degree or higher in Data Science, Statistics, Organizational Psychology, or a related field.
*
Experience in - and/or a very strong desire to learn - advanced analytics and data science, focusing on Python/R and statistical modeling.
*
Natural collaborator, curious to learn and partner with people and functions
*
Strong communication and storytelling skills, with the ability to translate complex data into actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders.
*
Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and deliver high-quality results.
*
Knowledge and understanding of organizational psychology and application in a corporate setting.
*
Experience in change management and driving the adoption of new practices and tools within an organization.
Location: Lund or Stockholm, Sweden (hybrid)
What's in It for You:
We offer a challenging position in an open, highly collaborative and innovative environment where we help each other develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Joviken, Vice President People Analytics,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, +46 709 623811
Please Submit your application as soon as possible as we continuously review all candidates.
We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
#LI-AA1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34c5f31d464e9812". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9201574