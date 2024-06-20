Senior Test Leader with focus in Instrument Cluster
2024-06-20
Join our Infotainment and Driver Display testing team
Scania is now transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The world is changing. Every day, more of the products around us are connected, digitalized, and made autonomous to give customers and users more value. Transport is one of the industries where development within these areas is moving the fastest.
Our team
Our team is primarily focused on testing the new Digital Dashboard to ensure that the software meets our company's quality objectives. We are responsible for testing systems and functions in areas such as Infotainment and Driver Display.
The group comprises four different teams: System, Vehicle, and Function Test teams, as well as the Defect Management team. It is a diverse and multicultural group, with members located in various parts of the world. This diversity provides us with great flexibility and a broader perspective, which are essential when tackling complex challenges.
Would you like to join our highly motivated test team? We're currently seeking a passionate Test Leader for the system test team, a role that can also be referred to as a Product Owner.
About the position
You will work in a dynamic environment, with a focus on conducting tests and coordinating system test team efforts for the Digital Dashboard project. The team is divided into different focus areas, Test Analysis / Test Case (TC) creation, TC Automation, and System Testing.
As a Test Leader/Product Owner, your daily work involves planning and coordinating the system test effort, collaborating and coordinating tasks with other POs in the project, communicating and helping plan the goal for the PI/Sprint to the team, and supporting the team in solving and mitigating risks.
In addition, you will also:
* Perform tests in the Instrument Cluster (ICL) system
* Define and maintain ICL test cases
* Perform test execution, and test and bug reporting, including analysis
* Create Test automation scripts
* Contribute to establishing testing methods and processes within the department
Who are we looking for
You have a proven work experience in automotive software testing and have a technical university degree. As a person, you should like complex challenges and troubleshooting, have excellent communication & presentation skills, and be self-organized and motivated.
On top of this, we also value if you have:
* Good programming skills
* Solid experience working within vehicle communication protocols such as CAN
* Solid experience in Testing levels and methodologies
* Experience with Jira and Confluence
We offer
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits and personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, flexible office, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express. We provide a hybrid workplace, where we share our time between the office and home.
Curious?
We encourage you to apply with confidence, every application is valued. We welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation!
If you have questions, please contact Group Manager Nuno Marques at +46 (0)8 553 829 30.
Application
Your application should include a CV, answers to screening questions, and a copy of your degree certificate. Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than July 2nd, 2024. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02
