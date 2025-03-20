Senior System Verification Engineer
We are looking for an experienced Electrical & Electronics Engineer with a strong interest in system verification, vehicle diagnostics, and fault tracing, for one of our customers.
This role offers the opportunity to work closely with dealers, as well as internal and external workshops, to coordinate and perform testing within the Vehicle Connectivity and Infotainment domain.
Key Responsibilities:
* Conduct vehicle diagnostics and fault tracing in both rigs and vehicles.
* Perform end-to-end (E2E) testing for onboard and offboard connectivity.
* Develop, write, execute, and report test cases based on system and vehicle-level requirements.
* Ensure quality and readiness before release.
Your Profile:
* Proven experience in system verification within vehicles or system rigs.
* BSc or MSc in Electrical/Software Engineering or equivalent.
* A strong network within Volvo Group and knowledge of its systems and processes.
* A T-shaped mindset with a willingness to learn new areas.
Experience with Vector tools and System Weaver is a plus.
